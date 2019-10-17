Capital Ortho to serve as UMMC resident training facility

A new relationship between Capital Ortho and the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation will provide opportunities to expand and enhance private practice-based resident training.

UMMC will place residents at Capital Ortho in Flowood to train in surgery and clinic operations, said Dr. Matthew Graves, UMMC professor of orthopaedic surgery and residency program director. That will give them valuable exposure to private practice orthopaedics in addition to the highly specialized tertiary and trauma care that is part of an academic medical center’s mission.

Residents from the Medical Center will each perform a 10-week rotation at Capital Ortho that includes both clinic visits and outpatient surgical cases. “In general, there are more routine cases done in private practice than at a tertiary referral center” such as UMMC, Graves said.

This expansion builds on UMMC’s current, ongoing resident-training collaboration with Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, Graves said.