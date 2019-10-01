Citizens Holding Company completes merger with Charter Bank

Citizens Holding Company, the parent company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia announced today that it has completed its merger with Charter Bank, effective October 1, 2019. The combined company now has approximately $1.2 billion in total assets with 28 offices spread throughout Mississippi.
“We are excited to have completed our merger with Charter Bank. This merger expands our presence on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and we also believe this merger will benefit both Charter’s and our existing clients with expanded locations, services and products. We look forward to building an even stronger community bank with Charter being a part of the Citizens Bank family,” commented Gregory L. McKee, President & Chief Executive Officer of Citizens.
Founded in 2008, Charter has 4 locations throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast region. As of June 30, 2019, Charter had approximately $154 million in total assets, approximately $104 million in loans and $128 million in total deposits.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info