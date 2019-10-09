Coastal Mississippi wins 2019 ConventionSouth Readers’ Choice Award

Coastal Mississippi was honored with a 2019 Readers’ Choice Award, presented by the publishers and editors of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South. Since the award’s creation in 2001, this is the seventh time that Coastal Mississippi has received this award and it is one of only 15 total winners in the state of Mississippi.

“ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Coastal Mississippi has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Senior Editor Marcia Bradford.

“The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Coastal Mississippi indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”

“We are truly honored to receive such a prestigious award. The meetings industry has a significant economic impact on Coastal Mississippi, and our sales team works hard year-round to showcase everything this area has to offer, in order to book future meetings, conventions and events across the region,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “From over 400,000 state-of-the-art square feet of meeting space at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, to casino resorts, hotels, and event venues across the three coastal counties, this region offers an exceptional array of versatile meetings and event spaces for groups of all sizes,” Segarra said.

A complete list of award winners can be found here.