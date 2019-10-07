Community Foundation for Mississippi announces officers for 2019 Board

The Community Foundation for Mississippi, a leader in central Mississippi philanthropy, elected a new slate of officers to the 2019 Board of Trustees and introduced several new Trustee members.

The officers for the Board of Trustees include Jon C. Turner, Chairman; Will Crossley, Vice-Chair; Ashley N. Wicks, Treasurer; and Larry Edwards, Secretary.

Newly elected members of the Board of Trustees include Deidra Bell, Mark Fields, Mark Hosemann, Robbie Kemp, Robert Lampton, and Joseph Moss.

“We are honored to welcome this tremendously talented group of leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Turner, fourth term board chairman for the Community Foundation. “Each of these leaders has demonstrated their commitment to improving the lives of people in communities across Mississippi, and we look forward to working with them to facilitate positive, transformational change in our state.” New trustees join 13 incumbent members and will serve a three-year term, renewable once for another three years.

Trustees are responsible for the governance and setting policy and direction for the Community Foundation, which holds more than $59 million in charitable assets. Since its founding in 1994, the foundation has granted more than $56 million to improve the lives of people in our community.