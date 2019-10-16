Continental celebrates completion of plant

Continental AG tires rolled out one of its first tires made at its plant near Clinton on Wednesday and the Germany-based company rolled out the red carpet for state and local officials and selected guests to celebrate the completion of the construction of the facility.

The construction process began in 2016. Approximately 300 guests joined 250 Continental employees for the event.

The plant is located on a 1,000-acre site in Hinds County. Continental has committed nearly $1.4 billion and expects to employ 2,500 people when the plant reaches full capacity in the next decade.

“Mississippi welcomes Continental to our great state and looks forward to many years of job creation and synergy with the company,” said Gov. Phil Bryant. “This advanced facility helps position our state and our people as champions of manufacturing excellence.”

Christian Koetz, member of Continental’s Executive Board and Head of the Tire Division, added, “The completion of our new tire plant signifies a major step in our global long-term growth strategy for Continental Tires, called Vision 2025.

“Mississippi is a critical part of this strategy, providing the best options for us to grow the tire business in the Americas region. We plan to grow here together with our amazing team in Clinton and we appreciate the strong support we have received from all involved.”