Corelle celebrates opening of facility in Marshall County with 450 jobs to come

MBJ staff

Corelle Brands LLC celebrated on Wednesday the grand opening of the company’s manufacturing and distribution operations in Marshall County. Announced in January, the initial project is a $27.7-million corporate investment over time that is expected to create as many as 400 jobs.

During the grand opening, the company also announced an expansion of its distribution operations – a $2.4-million corporate investment that will create as many as 50 additional jobs.

“The opening of Corelle Brands in Marshall County is truly a win-win for everyone involved. Once at full operation, up to 400 more individuals in North Mississippi will have great jobs with this industry leading company, and today the company announced as many as 50 more jobs are on the way for the people of Marshall County,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

Corelle Brands is a leading American manufacturer and marketer of such iconic houseware brands as Corelle, Pyrex, Instant Pot, SnapWare and CorningWare. The new fully integrated facility, which will serve as the sole site for Corelle Brands’ plastic manufacturing and the distribution center for many North American customers, is located in the Gateway Global Logistics Center inside the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park. There, Corelle Brands leases an approximately 786,000-square-foot warehouse facility constructed by Panattoni Development Co.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening and expansion of our new manufacturing and distribution facility and are grateful for the support and ongoing partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority and Marshall County,” said Ken Wilkes, CEO of Corelle Brands. “This facility will significantly improve our operational efficiency and customer service capabilities as we continue to provide enhanced service and superior products to our customers.”

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $400,000 grant for the relocation and installation of equipment. Marshall County provided property tax exemptions.

Also, The Tennessee Valley Authority assisted with the project.