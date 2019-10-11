David Griffith awarded REALTOR® of the Year

Cleveland REALTOR® David Griffith was awarded Mississippi REALTORS® (MAR) REALTOR® of the Year on October 2nd during their annual convention in Biloxi. Over 600 attended the convention at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino for continuing education, award ceremonies, membership meetings and an EXPO of more than 40 vendors.

Griffith has served as President of MAR and President of his local board, Cleveland Board of REALTORS®. His extensive list of service includes committees and task forces on both the state and local level. In addition, he has chaired and served on a committee for the National Association of REALTORS®. Griffith is also a Major Investor with the Mississippi Association of REALTORS® Political Action Committee (MARPAC). The Cleveland Board of REALTORS® says, “he is instrumental in keeping their board relevant in the community and keeping REALTORS® at the center of the transaction – that he willingly gives of his personal time and experience for the benefit of others in the industry.”

Griffith entered the real estate industry in 1989 and in 1998 became the co-owner of Griffith Real Estate and Appraisal Services. He is involved with his community and a member of the Cleveland Country Club, Cleveland Lions Club, Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce and the Delta State Alumni Association.