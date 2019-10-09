Device maker to create 100 distribution jobs in Olive Branch

MBJ staff

Medical device manufacturer and supplier Zimmer Biomet is growing its distribution operations by establishing a facility in Olive Branch. The project will create 100 jobs, according to a release from the Mississippi Development Authority.

Zimmer Biomet will lease 120,000 square feet of a 420,000-square-foot facility. From there, the company will distribute its products to medical facilities around the world.

“Zimmer Biomet is excited to locate this important distribution facility in Olive Branch where we can leverage great shipping logistics and a highly qualified local workforce,” director of operations Josh Stapleton said in the release. “We appreciate the support of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and local leaders to encourage this expansion.”

The MDA is providing assistance through the Health Care Industry Zone Incentive Program and the Advantage Jobs Program. The city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County are providing assistance in the form of property tax exemptions.

Headquartered in Warsaw, Ind., Zimmer Biomet plans to begin operations in Olive Branch in 2020.