On Thursday, the company will host a fall open house and job fair at the Blue Mountain location at 30 Industrial Dr., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CEO Rob Lynch will make a presentation explaining what is new for the facility and what it means for the community. Tours will be given and refreshments provided.
The company motto is to provide really desirable, name-brand products of extreme value. “We always try to help our customers stretch their hard-earned dollars,” said Lynch.
