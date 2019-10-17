Dr. Maibam joins Nephrology Group

Amita Maibam, M.D., joined Nephrology and Hypertension Associates, Ltd.
Dr. Maibam comes to Tupelo from Lexington, Kentucky, where she completed a nephrology fellowship at the University of Kentucky in July. She received a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore in 2014. She earned her medical degree from the College of Medical Sciences in Bharatpur, Nepal, in 2007 and completed an internal medicine residency at Jersey City Medical Center in New Jersey in 2017.
Before moving to the United States, Maibam worked as a medical officer with New Life Drug-De-Addiction Center in Imphal, India, and at several hospitals. She is a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians and American Society of Nephrology.
Maibam joins Drs. Marcus Britton, Morris Hamilton, Son Lam, Martin Lee, Tzonko Milev, Chris Miller and Thomas Wooldridge, and nurse practitioners Trenton Gray, Christy Jaggers, Patti McKnight, Kathy Thomas.
