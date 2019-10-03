Employees honored for service at Mississippi State Hospital

Mississippi State Hospital honored employees with September anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital.

Service awards are given to MSH employees in the month of their date of hire, beginning with one year and followed by every fifth anniversary year. Employees receive a Certificate of Appreciation and a Service Award Pin.

The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc.

Mississippi State Hospital September service award recipients include: Front Row (left to right): Amanda Bennett (Ridgeland, 1 year), Roslyn Payton (Jackson, 1 year). Second row (l-r): Valerie Sheriff (Terry, 20 years), Keysha Mason (Pinola, 1 year). Back row (l-r): Dehrun Lyons (Jackson, 15 years), Shameria Dunson (Jackson, 1 year), Clinton Robinson (Jackson, 1 year).