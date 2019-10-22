Ex Lt. Gov. Tuck set to retire as university vice president

Former Lt. Gov. Amy Tuck is retiring Dec. 31 as a vice president at Mississippi State University.
The university says Tuesday that the 56-year-old Tuck announced her plans this month.
She is a Maben native who served in the Mississippi Senate from 1990 to 1996. She was defeated in the 1995 Democratic primary for secretary of state, then was hired as the top administrator for the state Senate.
Tuck was elected lieutenant governor as a Democrat in 1999, switched to the Republican Party in 2002 and won a second term as lieutenant governor in 2003.
After leaving office, she was hired by the university. A news release says Tuck led the Division of Campus Services, which included facilities management, parking and an office overseeing construction. Her current salary is $241,334.
