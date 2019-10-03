Fields joins Butler Snow’s Ridgeland office

Cameron Lacy Fields has joined Butler Snow’s Ridgeland office, and will practice with the firm’s commercial litigation group.
Prior to joining Butler Snow, Fields primarily worked in insurance defense litigation in first-party and third-party disputes involving a range of insurance policies. She also has experience in a wide range of other general litigation matters, including defending a pharmaceutical company in a wrongful termination matter, defending attorneys in breach of contract matters and defending a potential franchisee in a breach of contract and specific performance suit.
Fields is a member of The Mississippi Bar. She received her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Mississippi State University and her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Mississippi College School of Law, where she was the articles editor and associate editor of Mississippi College Law Review.
