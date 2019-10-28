First Amazon Academy event in U.S. scheduled Nov. 1 in Southaven

Amazon will host its first-ever Amazon Academy event in the U.S. Friday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the DeSoto Center, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 5197 W.E. Ross Parkway West, Southaven. U.S. Sen. Roger F. Wicker and Nick Denissen, vice president, Amazon Small Business, are expected to be in attendance for the free event designed to provide an opportunity for small business owners to learn how to start and grow a business selling online.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced that Mississippi ranked first in its list of states with the fastest-growing small- and medium-sized business sellers. Last year, independent third-party sellers, primarily small- and medium-sized businesses, made up 58 percent of all physical gross merchandise sold on Amazon.

“Small businesses are at the very heart of our business,” said Joel Sider, Amazon Corporate Communications. “We only succeed if they succeed. That’s why we are investing $15 billion this year in infrastructure, tools, services, programs and people to help our selling partners launch and grow their businesses on Amazon. Guidance and training are an important part of those investments.

Sider said they know small businesspeople are looking for insights, best practices and education about how to get started. They want to know more about how to use the tools and services provided to manage their product listings, inventory, promotions, exports and taxes, and more.

“Mississippi had the fastest growing Amazon sellers in 2018, so we are excited to come to DeSoto County with Sen. Wicker and help more small businesspeople learn about the opportunities of digital business,” Sider said.

Also scheduled to speak at the event are Prakash Somasundaram, head of projects, Amazon Launchpad, and a panel of local small business owners.

To register for the Nov. 1 event, visit https://amazonacademydesotocounty.splashthat.com/.

Amazon has released more than 150 tools and services in 2019 to help independent businesses grow their sales online. For more information about the small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-businesses.