FormanWatkins welcomes associates to Jackson office

Amber Stewart, Chelsea Lewis, and Patrick Fields are new associates to the FormanWatkins Jackson office.

Amber Stewart received her J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law and her B.A. from Mississippi State University. The art of communication and a passion for people are what drove Amber to the practice of law. While studying communication and public relations in college, Amber developed a passion for listening to others’ stories, then took that compassion to law school to learn how to help others in a more impactful way. Now, as a talented attorney, Amber uses her passion for success and love of learning to be an advocate that cares about finding the best solution for her clients both professionally and personally. Amber is a motivated, family-first, persistent attorney fascinated both by the ever-changing nature of law as well as the diversity of the cases and people that come into her office. This means clients can guarantee that Amber will work hard to become an expert in whatever case she’s working and take the time to gain an in-depth understanding of her clients and their goals. Ultimately, Amber offers extensive knowledge and a warm personality to her clients, refusing to yield to the fast-paced, sometimes disingenuous, world around us.

Chelsea Lewis received her J.D. from The University of Alabama School of Law and her B.A. in Public Policy Leadership from The University of Mississippi. Chelsea has a passion for new experiences that help her see every side of a problem. For her, those experiences include a year in Ireland getting her Master’s degree, working as a civil rights litigator, and clerking for a federal district court judge. Drawing from her various experiences and her desire to always challenge herself, Chelsea has the ability to think through the long-term development of a case in order to find the best resolution. Chelsea believes that nothing that can be done today should be put off until tomorrow, and that is why clients can always expect thorough and honest hard work from her, no matter the case. When she’s not being a tough advocate for her clients, Chelsea can be found reading her favorite Mississippi authors and serving on the founding board of a non-profit that provides daily meals to children in her hometown.

Patrick Fields received his J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law and his B.A. in International Studies and Spanish from The University of Mississippi. To Patrick, doing anything less than excellent, thorough work is just plain unacceptable. That is why clients can always expect Patrick to be deeply committed to their case from start to finish. Having worked as the director of a Migrant Support Center in his community before going to law school, Patrick is passionate about serving others. Clients will always feel secure in his advocacy, because he will not only take care of their case but of their businesses and livelihoods, as well. A fluent Spanish speaker and lover of learning, Patrick offers clients a compassionate, knowledgeable work-ethic dedicated to finding creative and strategic solutions.