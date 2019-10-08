Gage admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

Butler Snow attorney William M. Gage has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The induction ceremony took place before an audience of 807 at the 2019 annual meeting of the College in Vancouver, British Columbia. The meeting had a total attendance of 950.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship.

Membership in the College cannot exceed 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada, including active fellows, emeritus fellows, judicial fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and honorary fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.

Gage is a member of Butler Snow’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation practice group. He is a trial attorney with more than 30 years of experience focusing on drug and medical device product liability, personal injury and mass torts litigation.

Gage is a member of the American Bar Association, The Mississippi Bar, the Defense Research Institute, Lawyers for Civil Justice and the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association. He received his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, and Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Mississippi.