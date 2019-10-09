George Medlock, Jr. joins Bradley

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that George D. Medlock, Jr. has joined the firm as a partner and as the firm’s first Director of Inclusion and Diversity. He is based in the firm’s Birmingham office.

In this newly created role, Medlock will oversee the firm’s inclusion and diversity efforts, including working with existing firm committees focused on the recruitment, training and retention of diverse and talented attorneys. He will further the firm’s objective to attract, retain, and promote into leadership roles individuals who foster inclusion and reflect the diversity that Bradley values. Medlock will work closely with Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters, as well as the firm’s board and Inclusion and Diversity Committee, as part of Bradley’s commitment to a work environment in which diverse lawyers thrive and reach their full potential.

Prior to joining Bradley, Medlock served as vice president and deputy general counsel for Comcast Cable in Philadelphia. In this role, he developed and led company strategy for all patent matters, including patent prosecution, agreements, and high-stakes litigation. He also previously practiced as a partner at Alston & Bird LLP in Atlanta. From these experiences, he brings a unique perspective about the role of inclusion and diversity in the legal profession.

Medlock received his J.D. from Harvard Law School. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science, both cum laude, and both from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bradley has been recognized by numerous local, regional and national organizations for the firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. These include being named among the Working Mother and Flex-Time Lawyers 50 Best Law Firms for Women, and receiving the Nashville Bar Association’s Diversity Committee Leadership Award 15 times since 1994.