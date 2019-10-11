Gwen James receives Hall of Fame Award

Hattiesburg REALTOR® Gwen James was inducted into the Mississippi REALTORS® Hall of Fame on October 2nd during their annual convention in Biloxi. Over 600 attended the convention at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino for continuing education, award ceremonies, membership meetings and an EXPO of more than 40 vendors. The award is the association’s most prestigious honor. Established in 1994, the Hall of Fame honors Mississippi REALTORS® who have made an extraordinary and distinguished contribution to the real estate profession for at least 20 years.

James was nominated by her local board, Hattiesburg Area Association of REALTORS® (HAAR), for her leadership on the state and local level as well as her service with the National Association of REALTORS®. HAAR states that James is “the perfect role model for Mississippi REALTORS®”.

James has been in the real estate industry for over 40 years and has proven to be an asset to her community. In 2007 she was President of the Mississippi REALTORS®; she has also served as Past Chair of the Area Development Partnership, Hattiesburg Planning and Zoning Commission, President of The Hattiesburg Board of REALTORS®, The Pine Belt Community Foundation, and The Family YMCA. In addition, James also serves on BancorpSouth Community Board of Directors and Forrest General Hospital Foundation. In 2015, James was appointed at Commissioner for the Mississippi Real Estate Commission.