Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes endocrinologist

Sara Matani, MD, has joined Hattiesburg Clinic Endocrinology.

At Hattiesburg Clinic, Matani diagnoses and manages diabetes and its complications. She also treats adrenal disease and thyroid disorders, including cancer, osteoporosis, pituitary disease and lipid disorders.

Matani received her medical degree from University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. She completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M. She completed an endocrinology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago, Ill.

Matani is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is a member of the Endocrine Society and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

She said she is dedicated to making patient-focused care a priority in her practice, with an emphasis on quality and compassion.