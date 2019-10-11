Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes two urologists, including clinic’s first female urologist

Hattiesburg Clinic Urology has added two urologists to its care team, including the clinic’s first female urologist.

Kaitlen Sicard Schexnayder, MD, and John R. Moore, MD, joined the Urology department, providing comprehensive urologic care for patients.

Schexnayder is Hattiesburg Clinic’s first female urologist. She received her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, La. She completed a general surgery internship and a urology residency at University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis, Tenn. She is a member of the American Urological Association and Society of Women in Urology.

Schexnayder has special interests in treating pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and related cancers. She also provides urologic care to pediatric patients.

Moore received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss. He completed a general surgery internship and a urology residency at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. He is also a member of the American Urological Association.

Moore has a focus on minimally invasive procedures for a range of urologic needs. He is especially interested in robotic surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urolithiasis, laser procedures for kidney stones, erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. He also provides treatment for cancers of the prostate, kidney and bladder.