Hood: Deal should bring Mississippi better internet service

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says the state will settle its part of a lawsuit that opposed the merger of cellphone companies T-Mobile and Sprint.
Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have been part of the lawsuit. The merger awaits final federal approval.
Hood said Wednesday that under the Mississippi agreement, the new company will make a next-generation “5G” network available to at least 62% of Mississippi’s general and rural populations within three years of the merger. He said that by six years, the company will make the fast service available to 92% of Mississippi’s general population and 88% of its rural population.
Hood is a Democrat running for governor. He said the deal should help with education and economic development because of better internet access.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info