HOPE promotes Ralph Brown

Ralph Brown has been promoted to Vice President of Small Business Lending for Hope Enterprise Corporation/Hope Credit Union, after serving as a commercial credit analyst for the Commercial Lending division.

Brown will oversee small business loan production and portfolio performance that includes underwriting, approval, closing, and servicing as HOPE expands financial access in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Brown has 15 years of combined experience in banking, credit analysis, finance and business development, after previously serving as an assistant vice president at Regions Bank in Ridgeland; senior branch manager for Magnolia Federal Credit Union in Jackson; and credit manager at Well Fargo Financial in Columbus.

Brown earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Belhaven University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University.