Jones Lumber plans $18 million expansion in Natchez, adding 35 jobs

MBJ staff

Jones Lumber Co. is expanding its Mississippi grade-lumber operations with an $18-million corporate investment in Natchez that will create 35 jobs.

Jones Lumber has operations in locations throughout Mississippi, all of which produce hardwood mats. In January 2018, the company acquired the former Rives and Reynolds lumber mill in Natchez, where it will specialize in grade lumber. Jones retained Rives and Reynolds’ existing 50 employees, and the company is investing in new equipment and facility upgrades.

“Jones Lumber Co. is looking forward to our growth in Natchez, and our investment in and expansion of our facility indicates our commitment to the area, Chief Financial Officer Chad Ervin said in a release.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $234,243 grant for road improvements. Adams County is providing matching funds in the amount of $24,000. Adams County also is granting property tax abatements.

“Mississippi ranks first in the U.S. in the number of tree farms, comprising approximately 20 million acres of forestland. The Mississippi Development Authority is proud to support Jones Lumber as they optimize our timber resources to achieve their goals in Mississippi,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr.