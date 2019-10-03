Keesler Federal promotes Ben Donald

Keesler Federal Credit Union has promoted Ben Donald to Director of Retail Operations, Northern Region.

In his new position, Donald will oversee operations for Keesler Federal branches stretching from Hattiesburg to Madison. The Northern Regional includes three branches in Hattiesburg and five in the greater Jackson area, three which have opened in the last year.

Donald previously served as a Pine Belt regional manager, overseeing operations in Hattiesburg and Petal. He additionally was the manager of the Turtle Creek branch in Hattiesburg.

Donald graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2012, earning a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in accounting. He received a master’s degree from American Intercontinental University in 2014 with a degree in business specializing in finance. He has worked at Keesler Federal for four years.

With assets of $2.8 billion, Keesler Federal is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, the largest credit union in the state. Founded in 1947 to provide banking service to Keesler Air Force Base employees, it now has 35 locations, including branches in the Jackson, Hattiesburg and New Orleans markets as well as the Coast. Membership exceeds 228,000.