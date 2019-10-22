Kelardy selected as Deputy Forest Supervisor in Mississippi

Shannon Kelardy, a natural resources professional with more than nine years of experience with the U.S. Forest Service, has been selected as deputy forest supervisor for the National Forests in Mississippi.

Since 2016, Kelardy has served as an administrative review coordinator for the Southern Region. During her tenure as the administrator review coordinator, she has acted as the regional litigation coordinator. She has also worked as an environmental specialist with the Southwestern Region in Albuquerque, NM, and as a planning specialist on the Santa Fe National Forest’s forest plan revision team.

Kelardy began her career with the agency as a student intern working with the ecosystem management coordination staff in the Washington Office. She also served five years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Kelardy is a graduate of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She was born in Mission Vallejo, Calif., and grew up in Maryland. She and her husband have two sons.