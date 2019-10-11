Mad Genius continues growth, strengthens creative team in new Gulf Coast office

Mad Genius is continuing to expand its new Mississippi Gulf Coast office by adding three employees to its creative team.

The agency has named CeCe Shabazz director of creative strategy, Tara Gerald senior graphic designer and Pauline Orr web developer. Mad Genius recently opened its Ocean Springs office and tapped veteran broadcast sales manager Don Moore senior vice president of business development.

“We’re very excited to have these award-winning creatives join our Ocean Springs team,” said Chip Sarver, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mad Genius. “Their reputations for excellence certainly precede them, each of them having won successive awards with the American Advertising Federation. They will work closely with Don, and collaborate extensively with our creative teams in Ridgeland, helping us achieve great success for our existing and growing clientele.”

Shabazz, who has won an AAF Silver Medal Award, has more than 17 years of experience in the advertising industry, and has broad expertise in brand building, idea generation and creative direction. She has done work for a variety of industries, including travel & tourism, financial services, banking, health care and more.

Gerald has won numerous AAF Addy Awards for graphic design, including multiple Best of Shows/Interactive and regional gold for illustration expertise. She has more than seven years of experience, serving as a lead designer for local, regional and national brands.

Orr, who has also won numerous AAF Addy Awards, is an experienced web developer, and started coding as a teenager. She has diverse expertise in front end development, UX design and website architecture, and has worked for several leading agencies.

Mad Genius was founded in 2005, and offers a range of branding services including high-end video production, website design, media and digital marketing. Their client roster serves a variety of industries, including health care, insurance, higher education, outdoor, legal, accounting, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, telecom, agriculture, automotive, food & beverage and entertainment.