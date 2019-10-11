Manufacturer to add 25 jobs as part of $1.5 million Clarksdale expansion

MBJ staff

Saf-T-Cart, manufacturer of steel carts and storage products for various commercial and industrial applications, is expanding in Clarksdale. The project represents a corporate investment of approximately $1.5 million and will create 25 jobs.

Saf-T-Cart produces cylinder carts, cages, pallets, truck beds and trailers. The company is adding 18,000 square feet onto its current 150,000-square-foot facility to accommodate its growing truck-bed and trailer operations.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $500,000 loan through Coahoma County and a $400,000 grant, both to be used for construction and renovations.

Founded in Clarksdale in 1986, Saf-T-Cart employs 90 workers. The company expects to complete its expansion by February.