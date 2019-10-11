MCBL&F presents 2019 Outstanding Madison County Young Professional award

The Madison County Business League & Foundation (MCBL&F) presented the 2019 Outstanding Young Professional Award to BancorpSouth’s Madison County President Grant Montgomery. Cecil Harper, MCBL&F 2018-19 Chairman, presented the award to Montgomery at the 11th annual Vision Celebration at the Country Club of Jackson on October 1st to a group of 485 Members, guests and elected officials. MCBL&F created the award in 2017 as a means of recognizing their efforts during the past year.

Montgomery is an experienced professional with a successful 14 year career in corporate banking, commercial real estate, business development, branch management and sales management. His proactive approach and delivery of value added banking solutions has resulted in capturing new accounts and an expanded client base, in addition to growing and retaining existing relationships.

The mission of the MCYP is to develop future MCBL&F members and leaders by providing opportunities to build professional development and relationship skills, engage with business, political and civil leaders and serve the community.

Under the leadership of Chairman Grant S. Montgomery, the Madison County Young Professional Steering Committee has made great strides over the past year. Membership in the Young Professionals group has grown to over 250 members. Peer to peer networking socials were held during 2018-19 with a turnout of over 250 YPs. The MCYPs enjoyed a fall executive leadership development CEO forum and a Spring Executive Leadership forum on Communication among different generations. Plans are underway for a soft skills forum luncheon in November.

The Young Professionals have been involved with many projects over the past year, including assisting with the Canton High School Reality Fairs and grant requests for educational purposes.