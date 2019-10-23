McElroy receives MFA’s 2019 President’s Citation award

Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA) named Thomas McElroy of Jackson as the recipient of the 2019 President’s Citation Award. MFA presented the award at its annual President’s Banquet, a highlight of the 2019 MFA Annual Meeting in Jackson.

Each year, the MFA President has the opportunity to recognize and honor someone who has helped them be successful by presenting them with the President’s Citation Award. This year, MFA President Joe Mallard presented the award to McElroy.

McElroy works as a project manager in the Global Business Division at the Mississippi Development Authority. He is tasked with helping locate forest products manufacturers for Mississippi and expanding the ones already in the state.

“The nature of his work means we often don’t know exactly who he is working with or what he has been working on recently. I can tell you Thomas’ responsiveness and effort toward growing our industry has been second to none,” Mallard said.