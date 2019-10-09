MDE announces members of the inaugural Student Advisory Council

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the members of the inaugural State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. The council includes students in grades 11-12 or first year of college to serve as members for a term of two school years.

More than 150 students from across the state applied for membership on the council and 83 were selected. Students from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

“I’m looking forward to hearing directly from students on issues of importance to them,” Wright said. “As our clients, we want to make sure public education provides them with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful. The council also allows students to interact with their peers from around the state and learn from one another.”

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to Wright. The selected students will act as liaisons between MDE and public school students from across the state.

Council meetings will be held twice (fall and spring) during the school year.

2019-20 Student Advisory Council Members