MEDC announces 2019-2020 officers and board of directors

Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) announces Officers and Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 year. MEDC is a professional association of economic development, chambers and associated stakeholders who work together to advance the profession and to advance economic development efforts in Mississippi through advocacy, collaboration, education and by providing resources to its members. MEDC is the voice of the economic development profession in the state.

The MEDC 2019-2020 Officers are Chandler Russ of Natchez with Natchez, Inc. as President; Mitch Stringer of Jackson with Cooperative Energy as President-Elect; Guy Johnson of Bay St. Louis with Coast Electric Power Association as Secretary/ Treasurer; and William Scaggs of West Point with North Mississippi Industrial Development Association as Immediate Past-President. The Vice Presidents are Valencia Williamson of Hattiesburg with Area Development Partnership as Vice President of Chamber Development; Allison Hawkins of Gulfport with Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District as Vice President of Community Development; Pablo Diaz of Vicksburg with Vicksburg-Warren County Economic Development Partnership as Vice President of Economic Development; and Hunter Aycock of Tupelo with the Community Development Foundation as Vice President of Emerging Leaders.

The 2019-2020 Board Members are: Britt Herrin of Senatobia with Tate County Economic Development Foundation representing District 1; Clayton Stanley of Corinth with The Alliance representing District 2; Angela Curry of Greenwood with Greenwood Leflore Carroll Economic Development Foundation representing District 3; Glen Haab of Louisville with Winston County Economic Development District Partnership representing District 4; Joey Deason of Madison with Madison County Economic Development Authority representing District 5; Garrick Combs of Brookhaven with Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber and IDF representing District 6; Lori Watts of Columbia with Marion County Development Partnership representing District 7; and Janel Carothers of Kiln with Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission. Stacey Lester of Jackson with Mississippi Power Company and Ed Gardner of Jackson with the Entergy Mississippi, Inc. are Members At-Large. Glenn McCullough, Jr. of Jackson with the Mississippi Development Authority as Ex-Officio Member.

The Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) Mississippi representative on the MEDC Board is Jon Maynard of Oxford with Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation and Chamber of Commerce. The SEDC Alternate Director is Tom Troxler of Brandon with Rankin First Economic Development Authority. Chance McDavid of Jackson with the Mississippi Development Authority will serve as the committee chairman for the scholarships and Community Economic Development Awards.