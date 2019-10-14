Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes 2 gastroenterologists

Memorial Physician Clinics added Peter J. Bernheim, MD, Scott M. Gioe, MD, and Linnea Lake, Nurse Practitioner, in the practice of Gastroenterology at Memorial Physician Clinics Gastroenterology Center in Gulfport.

Bernheim received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine internship and residency, and was fellowship trained in Gastroenterology at the University of Florida Health Science Center, Jacksonville.

Gioe received his Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine internship and residency, and was fellowship trained in Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary at Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans.

Bernheim and Gioe are board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.