Merit Health Medical Group welcomes Dr. Morgan Miller

Family medicine physician Morgan Miller, MD, has joined Merit Health Medical Group in Byram and Jackson. Miller can treat your entire family for everything from minor emergencies to chronic disease management and preventive care.

Miller received her medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson and she completed her residency at Forrest General Medical Center in Hattiesburg.

Services and conditions treated include:

• Minor injuries, including cuts, sprains and strains

• Common illnesses, including cold, cough, flu and sore throat

• Annual wellness exams

• Sports and employment physicals

• Medical conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure treatment and management