Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy hires Ellen Collins

The Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy (The Alliance) has hired Ellen Collins to serve as chief operating officer. The Alliance is the state’s nonprofit and philanthropic membership association that provides tools and training to increase the capacity and effectiveness of mission-based organizations. As chief operating officer, Collins will be responsible for day-to-day operations, working to ensure the organization is effectively executing its long-term strategy, consistently improving performance and productivity, and regularly identifying opportunities to enhance organizational effectiveness.

Before joining The Alliance, Collins served as director of the Prosperity Center for Midtown Partners, Inc. and as a program officer for both the Jackson-based Foundation for the Mid South and the Chicago-based McCormick Foundation. She was also instrumental in helping launch the Women’s Fund of Mississippi (now the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi), the only nonprofit foundation in the state that focuses primarily on women and girls’ issues, during her tenure as director of programs for the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson (now the Community Foundation for Mississippi).

Collins brings more than two decades of experience addressing the needs of marginalized families in nonprofit and philanthropic settings. Over her career, she has helped to secure and manage millions of dollars in funding focused on children and families from state and national organizations. A native of Starkville, Miss., Collins earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Mississippi Valley State University and a Master of Science in education from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She was a member of the Leadership Greater Jackson class of 2008-09 and has served on various boards for nonprofit organizations in the Metro Jackson area.