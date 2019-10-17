Mississippi announces nearly $12M for waterfront projects

Nearly $12 million from a Mississippi public trust fund will go toward waterfront projects and park improvements along the state’s Gulf Coast.
Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann presented the $11.74 million from the Public Trust Tidelands fund on Wednesday. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports the money will finance new boardwalks, boat ramps, park features, restoration initiatives, educational facilities and other projects along the shore.
The trust is primarily funded through leases and in lieu of payments for on-shore casinos and other businesses that sit on state-owned land. Some shipping companies and utility companies also pay into the trust.
Hosemann says about $6 million is set aside for public access projects. Another $3.5 million will support Department of Marine Resources operations and an additional $1 million is allotted for bond repayment.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info