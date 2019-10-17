Mississippi announces nearly $12M for waterfront projects

Nearly $12 million from a Mississippi public trust fund will go toward waterfront projects and park improvements along the state’s Gulf Coast.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann presented the $11.74 million from the Public Trust Tidelands fund on Wednesday. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports the money will finance new boardwalks, boat ramps, park features, restoration initiatives, educational facilities and other projects along the shore.

The trust is primarily funded through leases and in lieu of payments for on-shore casinos and other businesses that sit on state-owned land. Some shipping companies and utility companies also pay into the trust.

Hosemann says about $6 million is set aside for public access projects. Another $3.5 million will support Department of Marine Resources operations and an additional $1 million is allotted for bond repayment.