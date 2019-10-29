Mississippi hospital gets upgrades as part of takeover

WIGGINS — A Mississippi hospital is getting some upgrades as it gets taken over by another hospital.

WLOX-TV reports that Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is assuming control of Stone County Hospital in Wiggins. Chas Pierce, Senior Director of System Development for Memorial Hospital, tells the news station Stone County Hospital is getting updated lighting and paint. Floors and patient rooms are also being improved.

Stone County Hospital offers emergency services, diagnostic imaging and other specialties and will continue to offer ambulance services in the county.

Pierce says Memorial does not plan to change anything.