Mississippi Lottery Corporation launches new website, social media

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has unveiled a new look for its website and officially introduced its brand on social media in advance of its anticipated launch of scratch-off tickets by December 1, if not sooner.
The MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, premiers today with a new look.
“We have a website visually appealing and easy for our players to use,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “The product you see today is the result of a great deal of research and plenty of hard work from our team.”
Shaheen also stressed the value of social media in the company’s branding strategies.
“Many people seek their news updates outside of traditional sources,” he said. “Our social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will target those audiences with updates on new games, company information, winners, customer feedback and general fun, interactive efforts. The MLC is in the business of offering entertainment, with the primary focus of benefiting the state of Mississippi and encouraging responsible play. Our website and social media platforms uphold those values.”
You can find the official MLC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the handle @TheMSLottery.
