Mississippi police arrest woman objecting to tree trimming

Police in Mississippi arrested and placed a 73-year-old woman in handcuffs who they say harassed a city tree trimmer, screaming at him to stop cutting limbs off of live oaks.
The Sun Herald reports Diane Stevenson was charged with disorderly conduct following an argument at Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs last week.
The police report says a public works’ employee told his supervisor a woman approached him on the job and began screaming.
Stevenson contends she was calm and polite, asking why he was cutting limbs from adolescent live oaks. She was arrested after ignoring orders to identify herself.
The supervisor said they were trimming low-hanging branches to avoid liability after the parents of a child who ran into one threatened to sue.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info