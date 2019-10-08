Mississippi police arrest woman objecting to tree trimming

Police in Mississippi arrested and placed a 73-year-old woman in handcuffs who they say harassed a city tree trimmer, screaming at him to stop cutting limbs off of live oaks.

The Sun Herald reports Diane Stevenson was charged with disorderly conduct following an argument at Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs last week.

The police report says a public works’ employee told his supervisor a woman approached him on the job and began screaming.

Stevenson contends she was calm and polite, asking why he was cutting limbs from adolescent live oaks. She was arrested after ignoring orders to identify herself.

The supervisor said they were trimming low-hanging branches to avoid liability after the parents of a child who ran into one threatened to sue.