MMC Materials, Inc. presented 2019 Vision Award

The Madison County Business League & Foundation (MCBL&F) and the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) presented the 2019 Vision Award to MMC Materials, Inc. MCEDA Executive Director Joey Deason presented the award to MMC Materials, Inc. President Rodney Grogan at the 11th annual Vision Celebration held at the Country Club of Jackson on October 1st before a group of 485 Members, guests and elected officials.

The Madison County Economic Development Authority and the Madison County Business League created the VISION award in 2010 as a means of recognizing and thanking certain outstanding Madison County businesses for their contributions to the community. By contributions we mean their unique or remarkable accomplishments, their investments in people and the resulting impact that their operations have on the local area economy. Past winners include C Spire, Levi Strauss & Company, Nissan North America, St. Dominic Health Services, Merit Health Madison, Madison County Schools, BankPlus, Butler Snow and the DeBeukelaer Corporation.

In 1927, “Mississippi Concrete and Material Company” was formed in Jackson, Mississippi by the Dunn family from Birmingham, Alabama. The Dunn family began operations in 1878 in Virginia, principally in the railroad construction industry.

MMC Materials, Inc. has experienced many changes and has significantly grown since its humble beginnings in 1927. MMC has expanded its operations throughout the State of Mississippi, West Tennessee and South Alabama employing over 400 employees with approximately 75 plant locations. MMC specializes in supplying ready-mix concrete to a wide-variety of customers including commercial and residential construction, highway, roadway and bridge work as well as small home projects.

MMC entered the Madison County market in 1988 with a plant in Canton and has grown as the county has grown. In the mid-1990’s, the Corporate Office relocated to Highland Colony Parkway being the first building on the Parkway. The Canton plant eventually relocated to Gluckstadt and was instrumental in supplying concrete for the Nissan project, the Renaissance and Township shopping venues, as well as many other Madison County building projects.

MMC has been and continues to be committed to Madison County especially through training and development of people for career opportunities in our industry. This is evidenced when in 2014 MMC partnered with Holmes Community College Workforce Development to form a concrete truck driving school, the only such program in the nation. MMC donated equipment and materials and Holmes provided land and a classroom. The initial investment MMC made in this program is over $200,000. In 2015, the National Ready-Mix Concrete Association presented its Innovation in Training Award to MMC for this program. In July of this year MMC opened its new facility on 72 acres of land on New Ragsdale Road. This new facility combines the corporate support staff with our Central MS Area operations to better serve customers in Madison County and to provide better training opportunities, including obtaining a CDL, becoming a diesel mechanic, quality control, managing a plant to just name a few. The location and proximity of the facilities offers such opportunities to students ranging from high school through college, including workforce development.