MOA recognizes outstanding members for 2019

The Mississippi Optometric Association recognized five of its outstanding members at its 2019 annual Fall Conference in Jackson. The association presents the awards annually to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry, paraoptometry, and the general public.
Mike Weeden, O.D., of the Corinth Eye Clinic, is the James Brownlee OD of the Year. Megan Lott, O.D. of Belle Vue Specialty Eye Care of Hattiesburg received the OD Community Service Award. The recipient of the Helen St. Clair Young OD of the Year is Roya Attar, O.D., FAAO, Assistant Professor and Director of Optometric Services at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Paraoptometric recognitions were presented to Jennifer Stroupe, CPO, practice manager for Olive Brance Eyecare, as the recipient of the Beverly Roberts Paraoptometric of the Year, and Brandy Worrell, CPO, of Family Vision Clinic of Magee, for Paraoptometric Community Service.
