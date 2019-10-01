New chief judge for US appeals court in New Orleans

The federal appeals court that covers Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas will have a new chief judge.
In a news release Monday the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Judge Priscilla Richman Owen will assume the chief judge position on Tuesday.
Owen takes over from Carl E. Stewart.
Owen graduated from Baylor University School of Law in 1977 and joined the firm of Andrews & Kurth in Houston. In 1994 she was elected to the Supreme Court of Texas.
She was appointed by President George W. Bush to the 5th circuit and took the oath of office in 2005.
An appeals court chief justice is chosen by seniority.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info