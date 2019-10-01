New chief judge for US appeals court in New Orleans

The federal appeals court that covers Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas will have a new chief judge.

In a news release Monday the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Judge Priscilla Richman Owen will assume the chief judge position on Tuesday.

Owen takes over from Carl E. Stewart.

Owen graduated from Baylor University School of Law in 1977 and joined the firm of Andrews & Kurth in Houston. In 1994 she was elected to the Supreme Court of Texas.

She was appointed by President George W. Bush to the 5th circuit and took the oath of office in 2005.

An appeals court chief justice is chosen by seniority.