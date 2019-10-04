New plant to add jobs along Tenn-Tom Waterway in Alabama

A planned factory will add badly needed jobs in an underdeveloped part of west Alabama.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Friday that the Maryland-based Enviva Partners plans to invest about $175 million on a wood pellet production plant in Sumter County. It will ship product on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway from the Port of Epes.
The statement says the proposed facility is expected to create at least 85 full-time jobs. It’s also supposed to generate about 180 more jobs in logging, transportation and other areas.
Enviva calls itself the world’s largest producer of wood pellets, which are burned for power production. It still needs permits for the plant but says it expects to begin construction early next year.
Enviva owns and operates eight plants in the Southeast.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info