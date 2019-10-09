North Mississippi Medical Center’s APC Fellowship 2019

Nurse practitioners graduating from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship include (clockwise) Kelly Grove of Booneville; Stephanie Glover, Red Bay, Alabama; Andrea Carpenter, Mantachie; Lauren Sloan, Amory; Elyse Smith, Saltillo; and Andrea Thomason, Saltillo. Kristi Graves of Mooreville also completed the program.
NMMC’s 12-month fellowship program bridges a newly licensed and certified nurse practitioner from the academic setting to the private health care delivery system. Each Fellow completes a series of clinical rotations and didactic sessions to further prepare for direct patient care. Clinical rotations may include cardiovascular, diabetes, rheumatology, neurology, pain management, infectious disease, mental health and primary care. Didactic sessions include tobacco cessation, Department of Transportation physical exam, rural trauma, Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, Merit-based Incentive Payment System, and advanced diagnostics and pharmacology. Fellows also undergo leadership and communication training that includes Crucial Conversations, Five Choices and Seven Habits of Effective Leaders. The NMMC Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship is accredited by the National Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Training Consortium.
