Pamela Weaver receives the Better Life Award

When Pamela Weaver is in your corner, there’s no better advocate. She’ll root for you, pep you up and celebrate your wins with sincere excitement.

One group that is the focus of Weaver’s enthusiasm: the students at Gladys Noel Bates Elementary School in Jackson, Mississippi.

For the past three years, Weaver, a Regions Bank branch manager in Jackson, has taught the essentials of saving money, building budgets, managing checking accounts, and using technology and credit wisely. Her lessons are guided by her experience, her community commitment and Regions’ Next Step curriculum, built for a wide range of age groups and available online to anyone for free. Weaver is breaking through to students, often from low- or moderate-income families, by helping them see how gaining financial insights at an early age can help them reach their life goals in the years to come.

Weaver is committed to supporting the people of Jackson, not only at her Regions branch, but also in community settings where she can reach people one-on-one with financial insights, compassion and service.

Weaver hopes her financial education lessons will continue to have a ripple effect on the students, their families and their financial futures.

“When I sit and talk with the children, they say, ‘This was never told to me.’ They take the handouts home and let Mom and Dad read it, too,” Weaver said. “I may not be able to directly communicate to the parents but maybe help make life better for the parents through the child.”

Citing her enthusiasm for helping underserved students build strong financial foundations, Regions presented Weaver with the company’s Better Life Award. The Better Life Award is the top honor given to a Regions associate for outstanding dedication and job performance, as well as exemplary involvement and commitment to the community.

In addition to the Better Life Award, Regions donates $1,000 in the name of each recipient to a nonprofit organization of the winner’s choice. Weaver chose Bates Elementary.