Plans revealed for retro-rehab in Fondren to include Ed’s Burger Joint

Popular Mississippi restaurateur and author Robert St. John will bring his popular Hattiesburg restaurant, Ed’s Burger Joint, to the Fondren area, complementing a dynamic entertainment project he is spearheading.
St. John, along with his partners, will reopen the historic Capri Theatre with a state-of-the-art projection system, reclining seats, food service,and a full bar, providing the city of Jackson with its only movie screen.
The reimagined Capri will offer first-run and classic movies as well as alternative content, such as live music. Adjacent to the Capri, the group is opening a bowling alley with a restaurant and two bars.
“We are thrilled to bring Ed’s Burger Joint to Jackson,” says St. John. “I have always thought Fondren was the coolest neighborhood in the largest city in the state, and to have the opportunity to bring a movie theater and bowling alley – in addition to a restaurant and tiki bar – seems like a perfect fit for the casual, yet creative, vibe of Fondren.”
Ed’s Burger Joint is known for its authentic, fresh burgers, decadent shakes and homemade frozen pops
