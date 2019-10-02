Regions donates $150K to Canopy Children’s Solutions

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank, on Wednesday announced a donation of $150,000 to Canopy Children’s Solutions — a nonprofit dedicated to providing innovative mental health, social and educational solutions to Mississippi’s most vulnerable children and youth.

The Regions Foundation’s commitment will support two programs:

» Canopy’s Autism Solutions, which offers early intervention and day school programs for children on the autism spectrum

» Canopy’s CARES Schools in Jackson and Hattiesburg, which offer individual educational services and specialized resources to children in 31 public school districts.

Nearly 11,000 Mississippi children are affected by autism, according to Canopy. In 2010, Canopy started offering Autism Solutions to address the needs of these children and their families. In 2018, Canopy opened its Center of Excellence in Jackson, which offers Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in a state-of-the-art facility that is safe, sensory-friendly and in the leading edge of autism technologies.