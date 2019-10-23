Retired police chief to leave new city role after 3 weeks

A retired Mississippi police chief appointed to act as the temporary city manager of Pascagoula has announced he’s leaving the role after less than a month.
The Sun Herald reports Kenny Johnson announced his Oct. 31 retirement less than two weeks after city leaders appointed him to the role. The former Pascagoula police chief says he notified officials about his impending retirement Monday after meeting with the state public employee’s retirement system.
Councilwoman-at-large Jennifer Colmer says the city planned to hire a new manager by Oct. 30, so Johnson’s announcement wasn’t surprising. Johnson was appointed after the city’s attorney and manager, Ryan Frederic, abruptly announced he was going on medical leave. Officials have since separated the roles, so Johnson would only serve as the attorney upon his return.
