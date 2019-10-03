Richmond listed among Benchmark Litigation’s Top 100 Trial Lawyers

Butler Snow attorney Orlando R. Richmond, Sr. has been listed among Benchmark Litigation’s 2020 Top 100 Trial Lawyers. Richmond was also listed in the 2019 edition.

Benchmark Litigation’s Top 100 Trial Lawyers were chosen through several phases of research. The extensive process, which encompasses six months of analysis into the attorneys’ professional activities, as well as intensive peer and client reviews, has culminated in the selection of the nation’s most elite trial strategists in their respective fields.

Richmond has nearly 30 years of experience and has served as lead counsel or co-counsel in numerous jury trials in state, federal and military venues. He has tried at least 60 cases to verdict, and his trial practice over the past several years has primarily focused on mass tort litigation involving pharmaceutical products, toxic torts and environmental issues. The breadth of his litigation practice includes municipal law, cases involving serious personal injuries and commercial disputes. Richmond is typically called upon to prepare and try cases in challenging venues with significant amounts in controversy. He has built a commendable reputation for his courtroom presence, calm demeanor and oral advocacy skills.

Richmond is consistently recognized as one of the country’s leading trial attorneys. AmLaw’s The Litigation Daily profiled him as its Litigator of the Week, May 11, 2018 for his work in helping to achieve a defense verdict in a bellwether product liability trial, and Law360 featured him as one of its 2016 Trial Pros. He has also been recognized by a variety of other industry publications, including Chambers USA (Product Liability & Mass Torts – Nationwide), Best Lawyers in America® (Product Liability Litigation – Defendants), Super Lawyers® (Mid-South Super Lawyers, Personal Injury – Products: Defense), Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defense and Martindale-Hubbell® (AV-Preeminent Peer Review Rating).

Richmond is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and the Mississippi Bar Foundation, and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit, The Mississippi Bar, the Magnolia Bar Association, the Capital Area Bar Association and the International Association of Defense Counsel. He received his undergraduate degree, cum laude, from Jackson State University and his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University.