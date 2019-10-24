Sephora hires 100th disabled worker at Olive Branch plant

Sephora, the leading prestige omni-retailer and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services are celebrating a partnership that has resulted in the hiring of 100 individuals with disabilities at the company’s U.S. distribution warehouse in Olive Branch.

“We are proud to share that, in just over one year, we have reached our milestone of placing 100 people with disabilities into a career at Sephora,” Tom Gustafson, Vice President of Human Resources for Sephora, lsaid in a release. “We couldn’t have done this without the partnership of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

“At Sephora, we believe that belonging is now more important than ever and as an industry-leading retailer we can help shape the expectation of what recruiting, hiring and training can look like, for all.”

Discussions concerning the private/public partnership began in 2016 as Sephora was building its Olive Branch facility and culminated in 2017 with the first training class.

” Individuals with disabilities are some of the most dedicated employees you will have,” said Chris Howard, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

The milestone was reached in early October, 14 months after Sephora opened the fourth of its five U.S. distribution centers.