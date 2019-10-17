Shivangi joins Mental Health Services National Advisory Council

Mississippi Board of Mental Health member Dr. Sampat Shivangi has accepted an invitation from the United States Department of Health and Human Services to serve on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Center for Mental Health Services National Advisory Council.

Shivangi, of Ridgeland, serves on the Board of Mental Health in the role of the medical physician representative. First appointed by Gov. Haley Barbour in 2009, he has served as both Chair and Vice Chair during his tenure on the board. He was reappointed to the Board of Mental Health in 2016 by Gov. Phil Bryant. His appointment to the National Advisory Council is for the term beginning immediately and ending on July 30, 2023.

Shivangi is the past president elect of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. He is the founding president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian origin in Mississippi and is the past president and chair of the India Association of Mississippi. In addition to his service on the Mississippi Board of Mental Health, he has served on the Mississippi Board of Health and as an advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.